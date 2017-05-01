Edmonton police investigate shooting at home east of Northlands Coliseum
A A
Edmonton police were called to investigate a weapons complaint in the area of 118 Avenue and 68 Street on Monday afternoon in connection with what they referred to as a “shooting incident.”
Police said a witness called 911 to say several shots were fired into the back door of a home in the area. Officers responded to the call at about 3 p.m. and discovered a resident was home at the time of the shooting but no injuries were reported.
More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.