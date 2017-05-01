Edmonton police investigate shooting at home east of Northlands Coliseum

Edmonton police were called to investigate a weapons complaint in the area of 118 Avenue and 68 Street on Monday afternoon in connection with what they referred to as a “shooting incident.”

Police said a witness called 911 to say several shots were fired into the back door of a home in the area. Officers responded to the call at about 3 p.m. and discovered a resident was home at the time of the shooting but no injuries were reported.

More to come…