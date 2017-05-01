337 talbot street
May 1, 2017 8:19 pm

Blaze at downtown St. Thomas building sends one to hospital

By Staff AM980 London

337 Talbot St. (door second from right) as seen in August 2016.

The cause of an early afternoon fire Monday at a three-storey building in downtown St. Thomas remains under investigation, police said.

Details about the blaze remain very limited, but police said emergency crews were called to the scene at 337 Talbot St. around 1:40 p.m., and found the apartment full of smoke with a working fire inside.

A 21-year-old man was taken from the scene to local hospital as a precautionary measure, police said.

No further information has been released.

It’s not the first time officers have been called to 337 Talbot St. The address is connected to a St. Thomas police homicide investigation from last August.

— With files from Matthew Trevithick

