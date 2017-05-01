2 men arrested in connection with Regina financial institution robberies

Regina police have arrested two men in connection to two financial institution robberies in April.

According to police, at around 3:20 p.m. CT, on April 21, a male suspect entered a financial institution in the 300 block of Albert Street North. Police said the man approached an employee and said he had a weapon, although a weapon was not visible at the time.

The suspect fled with money. Police are currently looking at security footage and say the suspect is 5’10” and was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

The second robbery happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Albert Street. Police said a man entered the financial institution, approached an employee and asked for money. Police do not know if the man had a weapon.

The man fled with money. Police describe him as in his late 20s wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Twenty-nine year-old Devin Dion Kinequon and 28-year-old Craig Michael Papesquash are both facing robbery charges.

Both men made their first court appearance on May 1.