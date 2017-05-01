RCMP investigate signatures allegedly forged by Direct Energy contractor

An investigation is underway after some people in Drumheller were reportedly being signed up for Direct Energy services without their knowledge, according to the RCMP.

It’s alleged a Direct Energy contractor forged the homeowners’ signatures and signed them up with new contracts.

The RCMP said in instances where the customer was not with Direct Energy, the victims reported service with their current energy provider was discontinued, and that Direct Energy took over the service and billed the customer accordingly.

“People were getting the bills and were very surprised,” RCMP Const. Jon Foran said.

It’s believed the people were signed up in December before new rules were introduced which ban the door-to-door sale of electricity contracts.

Police said Direct Energy has been co-operative with the investigation.

“If a customer feels they’re in a similar situation, we can cancel and reverse all charges upon discovery of it,” Wendy Tynan with Direct Energy said.

So far, two people have come forward but RCMP believe there could be more victims and are encouraging others to come forward.