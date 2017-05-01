John Oakley Show – Monday May 1, 2017

The first Oakley show in May and it’s raining. At least you are not in hot water, much like our Minister of Defence, Harjit Sajjan, or some of the landlords in Parkdale. Oakley Show is pouring out the topics worthy of discussion. Listen to it again!

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan exaggerates his role in Afghanistan mission

The Minister has since officially retracted his statement insinuating that he planned the operation, often described as one of Canada’s most successful military offensives in Afghanistan. We ask Global News’ parliamentary correspondent David Akin if there will be further ramifications.

One year since Fort McMurray fires

We take a look back at the Fort McMurray fires David Martell, Professor Fire Management Systems Laboratory U of T joins the show to talk about the history of forest fires, we can do to prevent this from happening again.

Patrick Brown meets with John Tory

Patrick Brown meets Toronto mayor, vows to be trusted partner on housing, transit needs. We talk to the leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives about his conversation with Toronto’s Mayor

Topics worthy of discussion

Writer and columnist for Sun newspapers Anthony Furey and Toronto Councillor Gord Perks on the panel