13-year-old charged after synagogue, school vandalized

A 13-year-old is facing two charges after the Beth Jacob Synagogue was vandalized over the weekend.

On April 30, police were called to the synagogue, located in the 4700 block of McTavish Street, for a report of a break and enter.

According to police, the call indicated the interior of the building had been damaged along with furnishing, as well as other items, were broken or moved. A Montessori school is also located in the building.

Police brought several units to clear the site due to the size of the building. After investigating, officers discovered that the break-in had occurred on Saturday between 3 p.m. CT and 8 p.m.

Police said although the damage was serious, there was no indication through graffiti or other means, that it was a hate crime.

A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident. He has been charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and mischief over $5,000. He appeared in Youth Court on May 1.

His name will not be released due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.