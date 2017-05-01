Forks looks to reduce main access road from four lanes to two

WINNIPEG – The road into The Forks could soon be reduced from four lanes to two lanes.

The Forks is launching a competition for ideas on how it could narrow Israel Asper Way, from York Avenue south to The Forks.

“We are going to take two of those lanes and turn it into green space,” Chelsea Thompson, communication manager with The Forks North Portage Partnership.

“We always will make provisions for cars, but really what we are trying to do is slow some of that traffic down, decrease the four lane highway that we have here on the site and make it a bit more friendly for pedestrians.”

Thompson said said four lanes of traffic was never part of the plan for the area, and it wants to return to its original vision.

The lanes would only be reduced on Israel Asper Way from York Avenue, south, meaning drivers would still have four lanes to get on and off Provencher Blvd.

“This really just effects traffic flow into the Forks area,” Thompson said.

No cost or time frame has been attached to the project.