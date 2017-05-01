Former Windsor Catholic school teacher pleads guilty to sex-related charge involving student

WINDSOR, Ont. – A former teacher from Windsor, Ont., has pleaded guilty to a sex-related charge involving a student.

Christina Albini pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference on Monday.

READ MORE: More charges against Windsor Catholic school teacher accused of luring former student

Court heard that the parents of a 14-year-old male student found a cellphone that had been given to him by the now 43-year-old teacher.

Court heard the phone contained nude photos of Albini.

READ MORE: Catholic school teacher charged in alleged sexual assault of former student in Windsor

Court heard Albini and the boy had professed their love for each other and had a sexual relationship between January 2016 to July 2016, when she was arrested.

Albini’s lawyer Pat Ducharme says his client is facing a minimum sentence of one year behind bars.