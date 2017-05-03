Timeline: Calgary homicides in 2017

There have been five homicides in the city of Calgary since the beginning of 2017, according to the Calgary Police Service.

Map of 2017 homicides in Calgary. Click the markers for information:

Here is a timeline of homicides Calgary police have been investigating:

Jan. 16: Dion James Bear was taken to hospital after being shot in an apparent home invasion in Douglasdale. The 39-year-old died in hospital, after which his death was ruled a homicide.

The two residents of the home were also injured in the incident. There have been no arrests made in the case.

Jan. 23: Itgel Baatarsuren, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, was left at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre in downtown Calgary. The 22-year-old was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre where he later died.

Ausama Effat Mohamed, 18, was eventually charged with second-degree murder in his death.

Feb. 24: Hussam Ahmad Ismal was found dead inside a car at the intersection of 12 Avenue NE and Centre Street N in the early morning hours of Feb. 24.

When officers arrived on scene, they found bullet holes in the car. Investigators said they did not think the shooting was random. No arrests have been made in the case.

Feb. 28: Trisheena Simon was found badly beaten outside a bank on Northland Drive NW, and died in hospital two days later from injuries to her head.

Calgary police called for potential witnesses to come forward, however the homicide remains unsolved. Officers say they don’t believe the attack was random.

April 30: Tim Voytilla was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre after being shot, according to his family. He died a short time later.

Police do not believe Voytilla’s death was random.