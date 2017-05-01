Teen pedestrian struck by vehicle in Nanaimo

A 15-year-old boy is recovering from injuries after being struck by a car in Nanaimo Monday morning.

According to police, the teen was hit on his way to school when he tried to cross Norwell Drive near Departure Bay at 8:30 a.m. He was struck by a southbound car driven by a 48-year-old woman.

The teen was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

After speaking to several witnesses, police confirmed the teen was not crossing in a designated crosswalk.

Investigators said speed, alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the accident.

Police are still investigating.