Winnipeg Blue Bombers cut 12 players

WINNIPEG – With mini-camps now complete it was cut down day across the Canadian Football League on Monday.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers released 12 players to get down to the mandated 75 man limit, six on each side of the football.

All but two of the players released were international players. Canadian defensive lineman Brandon Tennant and linebacker Akeem Whonder were the only national players let go. Tennant appeared in four games with the Bombers last season where he recorded just one tackle. He also played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2015 after he was selected in the seventh round of the 2015 CFL Draft.

The Bombers also gave quarterback Myles Carr his walking papers. The move leaves the club with just three quarterbacks including Matt Nichols, Dominique Davis and Dan LeFevour.

Four receivers got the ax with Di’Andre Campbell, Rashon Ceaser, Xavier Rush and Alex Chisum all failing to impress. Running back Johnta Hebert was also let go.

On the other side of the football defensive backs Jeremy Harris, Tre’ Hunter, and Keith Lewis, as well as linebacker Will Smith all failed to make it to training camp.

The Bombers will now focus their attention on this Sunday’s CFL Draft where the Bombers have two selections in the first round including the first overall pick.