Coaldale man killed in motorcycle crash near Picture Butte

RCMP are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near Picture Butte on April 30.

A 37-year-old Coaldale man died Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash northeast of Picture Butte, Alta.

A driver passing by discovered the crash at 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 519 and Highway 845, RCMP said.

Investigators believe the motorcycle was travelling north on Highway 519 when it missed a curve, entered a field and then climbed the ditch of Highway 845, which caused it to become airborne.  The motorcycle landed in the opposite ditch and struck a wire fence on the north side of Highway 845.

The collision happened between midnight and 6:00 a.m. on April 30.

RCMP said highway conditions were dry and visibility was good at the time. Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision.

