Weather woes close Hamilton’s Waterfront Trail

The Waterfront Trail will be closed until further notice, between Bayfront Park and Princess Point.

Kara Bunn, Hamilton’s manager of Parks and Cemeteries, says strong winds combined with high water levels have resulted in erosion along the shoreline.

Bunn says they’ll be bringing in rock to stabilize the shoreline, and repairing broken asphalt along the trail, but work can’t begin until they receive permits from the Hamilton Conservation Authority.

She adds that the city must then retain contractors and order materials.

Bunn is not speculating how long the 3.2-kilometre section of the popular recreational trail will remain closed, other than to say, “It will take a little bit of time.”