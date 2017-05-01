Environment
May 1, 2017 3:52 pm

Weather woes close Hamilton’s Waterfront Trail

By Reporter  AM900CHML
Repairs are needed before the Waterfront Trail can reopen between Bayfront Park and Princess Point.

Repairs are needed before the Waterfront Trail can reopen between Bayfront Park and Princess Point.

City of Hamilton
A A

The Waterfront Trail will be closed until further notice, between Bayfront Park and Princess Point.

Kara Bunn, Hamilton’s manager of Parks and Cemeteries, says strong winds combined with high water levels have resulted in erosion along the shoreline.

Bunn says they’ll be bringing in rock to stabilize the shoreline, and repairing broken asphalt along the trail, but work can’t begin until they receive permits from the Hamilton Conservation Authority.

She adds that the city must then retain contractors and order materials.

Bunn is not speculating how long the 3.2-kilometre section of the popular recreational trail will remain closed, other than to say, “It will take a little bit of time.”

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bayfront Park
Hamilton Conservation Authority
Hamilton Waterfront trail
Princess Point
waterfront erosion

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News