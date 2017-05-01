Toronto man wanted after alleged attempted murder in entertainment district

Witness accounts and security camera footage have given Toronto police a lead in an attempted murder case which took place in the entertainment district on the weekend.

Detectives from 52 Division’s Major Crime Unit say the call came in just before 2 a.m. early Sunday morning on April 9th, near a bar at Queen Street West and John Street, after an altercation in which they were told a man pointed a gun at another man and pulled the trigger.

Const. Jen Sidhu from Toronto police says that onlookers allege the gun failed to fire after the trigger was pulled twice, with the suspect fleeing quickly, immediately afterwards.

“Basically, they were at a bar, fight happens, and the incident takes place,” according to Sidhu. “He pulled the trigger twice, but the gun seemed to have jammed.”

Police have since identified the suspect as 28-year-old Tyrell Evans of Toronto. He’s wanted for 10 charges including attempted murder, pointing a firearm, and failing to comply with probation.

A 33-year-old man, who the gun was directed at, was not injured.

Investigators have a warrant out for Evans’ arrest, and say he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If Evans is seen, call 911, contact officers at 416-808-5235, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).