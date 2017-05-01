Crime
RCMP arrest tractor trailer driver for being twice the legal limit

Lunenburg District RCMP have arrested the driver of a tractor trailer for driving while being twice the legal limit.

At 12:30am Monday morning, Lunenburg District RCMP responded to a collision near Exit 13 on Highway 103.

Police arrived to find a tractor trailer in the ditch.

The 41-year-old female driver from PEI was arrested at the scene.

She was taken to the Bridgewater detachment where she took a breath test indicating her blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit.

The driver is facing the following charges: Care and control while impaired, care and control with a blood alcohol content over 80mg per cent and possession of cannabis marijuana.

She is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on June 14 at 9:30 a.m

