Network issues disrupting 911 cellular calls in Regina

Regina police say 911 calls from cellphones may not be going through.

The Regina Police Service said it has been experiencing difficulties with some incoming 911 calls and administration calls coming from cellphones.

Police said the problem seems to be coming from a province-wide cellular network issue and was first noticed at around 9:54 a.m. Service briefly came back at around 10:48 a.m. but is currently intermittent. Calls made between that time experienced busy signals, dropped calls and disconnected calls.

At this time, Regina police’s communications centre can only receive calls from landlines. Anyone who needs to dial 911 is asked to go to their nearest landline.

In a Facebook post, SaskTel said it was experiencing an intermittent network issue that is “impacting voice services around the province” and is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.