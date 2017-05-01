Dutch royal couple to visit Hamilton and Burlington

Princess Margriet of the Netherlands is planning a royal visit to Hamilton and Burlington in a couple of weeks.

Her Royal Highness will be joined by her husband, Professor Pieter van Vollenhoven, on the trip from May 13 to 16.

A news release from the CThe royal couple will also visit Toronto, Brampton, Stratford and Goderich.

According to a City of Burlington news release, the official visit to Canada is to “deepen and foster the valuable friendship between Canada and the Netherlands and to remember the anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands by the Canadian Armed Forces during the Second World War.”

The princess and her husband live in Burlington’s twin city of Apeldoorn in the Netherlands.

They will speak to Burlington elementary students involved in the Mundialization committee’s Apeldoorn art and letter exchange program and high school students from Burlington who connect with Apeldoorn students and exchange visits to learn more about each other’s culture and history.