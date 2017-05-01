Highway worker struck by vehicle near Fort Saskatchewan

A 33-year-old highway worker was taken to hospital Monday morning after he was struck by a vehicle northeast of Edmonton.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were called to the area of Highway 15 and Range Road 220 just before 7:45 a.m.

Officers said the man was on the highway when he was struck by a passing vehicle. He was transported by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital by ground ambulance. The extent of his injuries is not known.

Traffic in the area was diverted for a period of time Monday morning. The highway has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.