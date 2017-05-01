Dallas paramedic shot while responding to possible active shooter call

DALLAS – Authorities say a Dallas paramedic is in critical condition after being shot while responding to a shooting, and that the scene remains active and dangerous.

The city released a statement saying officers were responding to a shooting around 11:30 a.m. Monday when a Dallas Fire-Rescue EMT Unit was struck. Dallas police say the paramedic is hospitalized in critical condition.

There are several streets closed in the area of Dolphin and I-30. Please avoid the area as this remains an active scene. pic.twitter.com/L0gsxCgsUU — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 1, 2017

Authorities say the shooting occurred near the Dolphin Road Fire Training Academy east of downtown. Dozens of police vehicles have swarmed the mostly residential neighbourhood.

Police spokesman Warren Mitchell says “the entire area is still active and very dangerous.” No details have been released about the shooter or what may have sparked the shooting.

Please keep the injured EMT and his family in your thoughts and prayers. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 1, 2017

The Dallas Police Association tweeted earlier Monday that officers responding to an active shooter were “pinned down” by gunfire.