Calgary Transit launches 4-car CTrain service on Blue Line LRT

Monday marked the first day that four-car CTrains began running on the Blue Line LRT.

Four-car trains were introduced to the Red Line LRT in late 2015.

According to the City of Calgary, the longer trains can carry an additional 200 customers per trip.

We are excited to be launching 4-car CTrain service on the Blue Line today (69 St-Saddletowne)! pic.twitter.com/MgoUaK3UV6 — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) May 1, 2017

The City of Calgary said there will be an average of six four-car trains running on the Blue Line (69 Street-Saddletowne) every weekday.

“Four-car train service on the Blue Line is a welcome addition to our public transit service,” Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said in a news release.

Dignitaries kick off our 4-car CTrain service on the Blue Line. pic.twitter.com/3FKlG4cabx — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) May 1, 2017

Calgary’s CTrain system carries about 285,000 people every weekday.