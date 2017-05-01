Winnipeg’s controversial growth fees kicks in

It’s been an ongoing battle between Winnipeg city council and developers but the new — and controversial — impact fee officially kicked in Monday.

The impact fee, better known as a growth fee, means developers pay more to build new homes in certain areas of the city.

In October, city council voted to charge $500 per 100 square feet of new residential space in selected areas at the fringes of the city, starting May 1.

According to the by-law during the first phase of implementation, the impact fee only applies to new residential construction or existing buildings being converted to residential uses in “new communities and emerging communities” identified on the city’s website.

This includes areas like Sage Creek and Bridgwater Forest.

Mike Moore, president of the Manitoba Home Builders’ Association, has been at the forefront of the fight against the fee.

According to Moore, it could add up to $10,000 more in costs for a new home in those areas.

Developers who were able to get permits in ahead of the midnight deadline will be exempt.

The city has said it intends to use the revenue to pay for growth-related infrastructure.