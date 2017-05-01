The Lighthouse Supported Living to celebrate major milestone

The Lighthouse has seen a big evolution over 25 years in Saskatoon. It was first incorporated as a registered charity in 1992 under the name “the Voyager Club,” changing to its current name in 2007.

To mark the anniversary the non-profit is hosting its first-ever fundraising gala, called The Keepers of The Lighthouse Spring Gala.

Executive director Don Windels hopes those who attend leave with a better understanding of the impact the charity has on the community.

“I expect people to be informed, I expect people to be excited about what we are doing,” Windels said.

“They are going to see firsthand some testimonies and stories from people where their lives have actually been changed.”

The Lighthouse relies on funding from the community as well as all three levels of government.

Windels added that anyone curious about what the Lighthouse does is invited to stop by anytime to see firsthand what they do.

The Keepers of The Lighthouse Spring Gala will be June 2 at the Saskatoon Inn, and those interested in tickets should call their office.