Val Kilmer confirms cancer rumours: ‘I did have a healing of cancer’

Actor Val Kilmer acknowledged that he had cancer during a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session last week.

The Top Gun actor got candid on April 26 when a Reddit user asked him to clarify comments made by his Ghost In The Darkness co-star Michael Douglas.

Douglas previously alleged that Kilmer was dealing with oral cancer. “Things don’t look too good for him,” Douglas said at a Q&A in London in October. “My prayers are with him. That’s why you haven’t heard too much from Val lately.”

Kilmer responded that he had “no cancer whatsoever” and that Douglas was “misinformed.”

“A while ago, Michael Douglas claimed you had terminal cancer,” the Reddit user asked. “What was the story behind that?”

“He was probably trying to help me cause press, probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen although healing all the time. Because I don’t sound my normal self yet, people think I may still be under the weather” Kilmer answered.

In 2015, Kilmer confirmed that he was hospitalized and awaiting medical results but he said he did not have a tumour and didn’t have surgery.

“I have not had a tumour, or a tumour operations, or any operation,” he said in a message on his Facebook page.

Kilmer said he was in UCLA Medical Center’s intensive care for a “complication.”

“We are waiting for X-ray results and will stay close to my doctors advising, my family, and Christian Science practitioner when all the facts are in,” he said in the Facebook post. “Then I’ll do what’s best and be back at it sooner than u can shake a gossip column at an out-of-work actor.

Kilmer is known for his roles in many films including Top Gun, Batman Forever and Heat.

