London police charge two men after seizing $35k worth of meth

Two Londoners are facing charges after a drug trafficking investigation resulted in the seizure of over $35,000 worth of methamphetamine.

Members of the Guns and Drugs Section arrested two men on Saturday, and seized a kilogram of methamphetamine, a vial containing a gram of methamphetamine, and $2,000 cash.

As a result of the investigation, a 42-year-old London man is charged with unlawfully possessing a Schedule I substance, and possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. A 47-year-old London man is charged with trafficking of a Schedule I substance.