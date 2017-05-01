London police charge two men after seizing $35k worth of meth
Two Londoners are facing charges after a drug trafficking investigation resulted in the seizure of over $35,000 worth of methamphetamine.
Members of the Guns and Drugs Section arrested two men on Saturday, and seized a kilogram of methamphetamine, a vial containing a gram of methamphetamine, and $2,000 cash.
As a result of the investigation, a 42-year-old London man is charged with unlawfully possessing a Schedule I substance, and possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. A 47-year-old London man is charged with trafficking of a Schedule I substance.
