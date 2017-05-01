Young child found dead in Hamilton mountain fire

A young child has died after a house fire Monday morning on Hamilton’s west mountain.

Hamilton firefighters responded just after 10 a.m. to reports of heavy fire and smoke at a semi-detached house on Golden Orchard Drive, in the area of Garth Street and the Linc.

The firefighters found the toddler after being told there was one person still inside the house.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

An investigator with the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office has been called in to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

Monetary damage is estimated at 150 thousand dollars.