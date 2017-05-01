Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Monday, May 1

Happy Monday!

Realtors say Toronto housing market is cooling

Lou Berkovits, Real Estate Broker and host of Real Estate SOS on Talk Radio AM640, gives us an update on the current state of the housing market in Toronto, post Premier Wynne’s housing plan reveal.



What are you doing to cope in this crazy housing market? Would you live on a boat? That’s what some Torontonians are doing. Alys Esmond, who is (ironically) a realtor, tells us about life on a boat.

Mobile zoo and exotic animal issue in city prompts Toronto to launch public consultation

Councillor Glenn De Baeremaeker, Ward 38 Scarborough Centre, tells us why you shouldn’t bring exotic animals to parties that they don’t want to attend.





Parkdale tenant launch ‘rent strike’, protesting rent hikes and living conditions

Cheri DiNovo, NDP MPP (Parkdale—High Park) joined the show to discuss.



Sen. Don Meredith allegedly sexually abused and harassed staff for years

Vassy Kapelos, Global National’s Ottawa Bureau Chief & Host of The West Block, discusses the latest news in the case of Sen. Meredith.



