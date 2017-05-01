Toronto, Hamilton under severe thunderstorm watch

Wet, stormy weather is headed for Hamilton and the Greater Toronto Area.

The region, along with an area of southern Ontario ranging from Niagara to Kingston, was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch Monday morning.

Severe t-storm watch parts of #GTA shores of Lake ON – potential for damaging winds with storms this aft./eve. pic.twitter.com/VZ0ONl8BGd — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) May 1, 2017

Heavy rainfall and winds up to 90 km/h are possible starting in the afternoon. Conditions are expected to last into the early evening, with rainfall totals in the range of 15-25 mm for Toronto and Hamilton.

Environment Canada issues a severe thunderstorm watch when an expected storm could bring large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

The agency is reminding the public to stay indoors during thunder and lightning and take precautions in high winds and heavy rains.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” Environment Canada said in a statement. “Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”