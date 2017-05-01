Donald Trump doesn’t seem to know why the Civil War happened

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump makes a puzzling claim about Andrew Jackson and the Civil War in an interview.

Speaking to The Washington Examiner, Trump wonders why issues “could not have been worked out” in order to prevent the bloody conflict. Trump praises the accomplishments of Jackson, the populist president he has cited as a role model.

He makes the puzzling claim that Jackson “was really angry that he saw what was happening in regard to the Civil War.” But Jackson died in 1845, and the Civil War didn’t begin until 16 years later, in 1861.

"Had Andrew Jackson been a little bit later, you wouldn’t have had the Civil War" @realDonaldTrump told @SalenaZito. Full intv at 2pE, Ch124 pic.twitter.com/d7PuRRm7Md — SiriusXMPolitics (@SXMPolitics) May 1, 2017

Trump then says, “People don’t ask the question, but why was there the Civil War?”

The war was decades in the making, stemming from disputes between the North and South about slavery and states’ rights.

Here’s a look at some of the reaction to Trump’s comments.

1 word answer: Slavery. Longer: When Andrew Jackson died in 1845 (16 yrs before the Civil War began), he owned 150 men, women and children. https://t.co/Icg6puG2JZ — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 1, 2017

Andrew Jackson was a slaveholding plantation owner. He also died 16 years before the Civil War began. This Trump answer is astonishing. https://t.co/wdKNkUOx1t — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 1, 2017

@BraddJaffy THE MAN LIVES IN A HOUSE BUILT BY SLAVES — Patrick Blanchfield (@PatBlanchfield) May 1, 2017

Trump saying Andrew Jackson was upset about the civil war is one of those #alternativefacts because he had died in 1845. — Jacob Gil (@jacob4kids) May 1, 2017

"The Civil War, if you think about it, why? People don't ask that question." Trump consolidating power by making historians' brains explode. — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) May 1, 2017

Trump: "Most people don't know that Lincoln was a Republican."

Also Trump: "People don't ask this, but why was there the Civil War?" — Danielle Blake (@abradacabla) May 1, 2017