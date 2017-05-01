Sports
May 1, 2017 10:33 am

Regina Pats off to the WHL final

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Regina Pats scored five straight goals to come from behind and defeat the Lethbridge Hurricanes 7-4 on Sunday in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final.

The Western Hockey League championship is set.

The Pats will play the Seattle Thunderbirds for the Ed Chynoweth Cup. Game 1 goes Friday in Regina.

Filip Ahl began the comeback for the Pats when he scored at 15:47 of the second period and Nick Henry tied the game less than two minutes later.

Jeff de Wit and Austin Wagner scored a minute apart midway through the third while Wyatt Sloboshan added an empty netter to complete a three-point outing. Robbie Holmes and Josh Mahura had first-period goals to round out the offence.

Egor Babenko, Jordy Bellerive and Ryan Vandervlis scored to give the Hurricanes a 3-0 lead just eight minutes into the game. Giorgio Estephan’s goal 1:05 into the second gave Seattle a 4-2 lead.

Tyler Brown made 24 saves for the win as Stuart Skinner stopped 38-of-44 shots in a losing cause.

Regina went 1 for 3 on the power play while Lethbridge went 3 for 3 with the man advantage.

The Pats, who entered the post-season as the No. 1-ranked team in the Canadian Hockey League, set a franchise record for wins in the regular season. Their last WHL championship came back in 1980.

The Pats will host the Seattle Thunderbirds in game 1 of the WHL final at the Brandt Centre on May 5.

