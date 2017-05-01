The Stafford Show – Monday, May 1st, 2017

Hey there! Didn’t catch The Stafford Show today? Here’s what you missed:

Photo radar will stick to school zones, Wynne insists.

Stafford asks listeners if they’re in favour of photo radar and what else can be done to get drivers to slow down.

It’s tax deadline day!

AM640s Mike Stafford asks listeners what sectors they like and dislike their money going to.

The Godfather turns 45!

Stafford asks listeners if there’s a film that doesn’t age and stands the test of time.

Don’t miss Mike Stafford live, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon!