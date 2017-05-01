Former Montreal mayor Gérald Tremblay testifies at Contrecoeur fraud trial

Former Montreal mayor Gérald Tremblay, 74, will be the next witness to testify at the Contrecoeur fraud trial Monday.

The scandal centres on an alleged fraud scheme involving the Faubourg Contrecoeur housing development project.

The property was sold in 2007 from the city to the Catania construction company for $4.4 million, even though it was valued at $31 million.

Former #Montreal mayor Gerald Tremblay is currently testifying at the Faubourg #Contrecoeur trial involving Frank Zampino. — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) May 1, 2017

Investigators suspected city officials were sharing secret information with companies bidding for the public contract, and those involved were given money and gifts.

Among the accused are former Montreal city councillor Frank Zampino, big-time real estate developer Paolo Catania and Bernard Trépanier, the former fundraising director for Union Montreal, Tremblay‘s former political party.

Tremblay says he didn't know Paolo Catania on personal level; crossed paths at a few political fundraisers. — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) May 1, 2017

Also named were Martin D’Aoust, Pascal Patrice, André Fortin, Daniel Gauthier, Pasquale Fedele and Construction Frank Catania & Associates Inc.

Zampino's lawyer, Isabel Schuman, cross-examining Tremblay; trying to find out who was in charge paramunicipal housing in 2001-05. — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) May 1, 2017

The charges include fraud, conspiracy and breach of trust.

Tremblay served as mayor from 2002 until his resignation in 2012.

When he quit, the then-70-year-old insisted he was unaware of corruption in his administration and only learned about it after the fact, saying he felt betrayed by the people who had abused his trust.