Kelly Ripa announces Ryan Seacrest as new co-host for ‘Live!’

A year after the drama of Michael Strahan’s departure from Live! with Kelly and Michael, Kelly Ripa took to the airwaves Monday morning to announce her new permanent co-host on the long-running daytime talk show she previously shared with Regis Philbin (who previously co-hosted the show with Kathie Lee Gifford).

While rumours of potential co-hosts included such names as Anderson Cooper, Jerry O’Connell, Andy Cohen and Neil Patrick Harris, Ripa revealed the person who’ll be sitting alongside her will be none other than Ryan Seacrest.

On Sunday, Ripa took to Twitter to tease the big announcement she had planned for Monday morning’s show:

At the moment, it’s not known how his new morning gig will affect the busy workload of the former American Idol host, who also hosts his own radio show, serves as a red carpet correspondent for E! and also produces such TV series as Keeping Up With the Kardashians and the upcoming YouTube singing competition Best. Cover. Ever.

Following Ripa’s announcement, Seacrest took to Twitter to confirm the news, writing that he’s “so excited to join this show!! @KellyRipa crushes every morning… one of my favorite people ever.”

In addition, Seacrest added a hashtag indicating the show will now be called “Live! with Kelly and Ryan”.

The first celebrity to congratulate Seacrest on social media was Cohen, with the Watch What Happens Live host tweeting “Mazel.”