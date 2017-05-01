Halifax police claim success as nearly 3 per cent of warrants resolved in one day

Halifax police are calling their voluntary surrender initiative a success after 19 outstanding warrants were resolved.

The event, which saw people resolve their warrants in return for a court date, rather than be taken into custody by police, was held on Saturday.

Twelve people attended the event, which was not open to media, five of whom had more than one outstanding warrant.

Two of the people thought they had outstanding warrants but didn’t.

“We’re very pleased with the success of this event. Similar events have been successful in the U.S., but we believe this is the first of its kind in Canada,” said Insp. Don Moser in a press release on Monday.

Police say the event was held in order to resolve some of the nearly 684 outstanding warrants on file. With the 19 warrants resolved, 2.7 per cent were completed within one day.

According to police, they will be assessing their remaining outstanding warrants and events like this may be held in the future.