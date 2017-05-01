Crime
May 1, 2017 10:10 am

2 people seriously injured in Cowansville shooting

Justin Bulman By Editor/Associate Producer  Global News

A shooting in Cowansville, in the Eastern Townships, has left a 26-year-old woman and 30-year-old man in hospital.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was called around 7 p.m. Sunday about shots that had been fired in an apartment complex on des Bouleaux Street.

The two were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but are expected to survive.

“The man is currently under police surveillance in hospital,” said SQ spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau,

“We cannot confirm the relationship of the pair, but only one of the two lived at the address.”

The SQ’s major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

 

 

