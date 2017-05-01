2 people seriously injured in Cowansville shooting
A shooting in Cowansville, in the Eastern Townships, has left a 26-year-old woman and 30-year-old man in hospital.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was called around 7 p.m. Sunday about shots that had been fired in an apartment complex on des Bouleaux Street.
The two were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but are expected to survive.
“The man is currently under police surveillance in hospital,” said SQ spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau,
“We cannot confirm the relationship of the pair, but only one of the two lived at the address.”
The SQ’s major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.
