Edmonton sports fields could open sooner than scheduled date

There could be some good news for sports organizations waiting to start using outdoor city sports fields.

The city says it will monitor fields daily and try to open them before the scheduled date of May 12.

“What we heard from the department that’s responsible for maintenance is that they do complete daily monitoring and if the fields dry out enough to the point where they can have the crews go on to do the maintenance that they need to do to ensure the longevity of these fields that they would then consider opening them up earlier,” Ward 1 councillor Andrew Knack said.

The opening of the fields has been delayed by three weeks because of the wet weather during the spring.

Knack said while the city will open fields earlier if possible, the opening date still remains May 12.

“The last thing they wanted to do is say ‘well, we’re for sure going to do it May 5 or May 3 and then have to keep pushing it back, because that’s a lot more challenging if you’re continually pushing back days for the people who are planning the different events,” Knack said.

Last week, the Edmonton Minor Soccer Association, which represents 22,000 young soccer players, sent a letter to its parents, urging them to contact city councillors and their MLAs and let them know they want their kids to start playing before May 12.

Coun. Bryan Anderson said city staff are well aware of the demand for the fields, but they need to balance it with the field conditions.

“I’ve actually seen firsthand what early attempts to get onto grass before it is dried out, before it has fully thawed out,” Anderson said. “You skid off 15 inches of grass, simply burn it and turn it into mud.”

St. Albert has tentatively scheduled their opening date for May 3, while Sherwood Park has most fields opening May 8.