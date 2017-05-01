Calgary weather

May 1, 2017
Updated: May 1, 2017

Calgary weather set to get hot this week with highs in the mid-20s

By Online Reporter  Global News

WATCH: The mercury is set to climb in Calgary this week with temperatures in the mid-20s by the end of the week.

It seems Calgary will finally be seeing some hot weather this week with the temperature set to hit 20 C by Wednesday and then climb even higher toward the weekend.

“We’re moving to more and more warmth generally across the province of Alberta for the next couple of days,” meteorologist Jordan Witzel said. “Here in Calgary, we’ll peak in the mid-20s through Thursday and Friday.”

Witzel is anticipating a high of 26 C on Friday, May 5.

According to Environment Canada, the record high for May 5 is 28.3 C, recorded in 1911.

Witzel warns weather will become unsettled by the weekend with a risk of thunderstorms and more seasonal temperatures expected by Sunday.

He said the average daytime high in Calgary in early May is 14 C.

