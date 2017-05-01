Canada
2 adults, 4 kids forced from Altadore home during fire

Firefighters battle a fire in the 1900 block of 43 Avenue S.W. on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

Six people were forced from their Altadore home on Sunday evening after a fire started.

Emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of 43 Avenue S.W. at around 5 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters found heavy brown smoke pouring from a bungalow.

The residents inside the home, two adults and four children, were able to get out safely before crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, which had eaten away at the side, roof and attic of the home.

The Calgary Fire Department said a bystander was treated by EMS but not transported to hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters battle a fire in the 1900 block of 43 Avenue S.W. on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

