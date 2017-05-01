Charleswood crash sends 1 to hospital
WINNIPEG – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning in Charleswood.
Both directions of Wilkes Avenue are closed between Community Row and Hartsone Road after a two-vehicle crash involving a semi truck and an SUV just before 5 a.m.
There’s no word yet on the condition of the person who was taken to the hospital or what caused the crash.
