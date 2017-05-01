Police ask for assistance in Hamilton’s 3rd homicide of 2017

Police are asking for the public’s help in what is now Hamilton’s third homicide of 2017.

The man in his 30s who walked into the Pioneer Gas station at 333 Upper Centennial Parkway early Friday morning covered in blood, died in hospital of his injuries Sunday afternoon.

Investigators have not released his identity, but say his family members have been notified.

Police say he drove his car to the gas station at about 2:30 a.m. and was found soaked in blood, suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police would not comment on the nature of his injuries, but there are multiple reports that he may have been bleeding from the neck.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. Groombridge at 905-546-2919. Anyone with information who may wish to remain anonymous is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips and information online at http://crimestoppershamilton.com.