COMMENTARY: Who’s going to take a run at the mayor’s job?

With a municipal election about a year away, speculation is growing that at least one “high-profile private citizen and perhaps even a veteran city councillor are quietly kicking the tires to gauge support for a run at the mayor’s office.

It’s interesting to note that, while incumbents at the municipal level of government almost always get re-elected, that hasn’t been the case for the person who wears the chain of office in Hamilton.

The last time an incumbent mayor was re-elected in Hamilton was 1997, when mayor Bob Morrow, was re-elected.

Since then, Bob Wade and Bob Bratina did not seek a second term, but incumbents Larry DiIanni and Fred Eisenberger were defeated in re-election bids.

Will that trend continue in next year’s election?

Already, there are rumblings of discontent about Mayor Eisenberger’s handling of the LRT file from people on both sides of the issue, not unlike the criticism levelled at him over the stadium issue in his first go-round.

But who on city council is willing to throw caution to the wind and take a run at the top job?

And who in the private sector has the name recognition and the financial resources to take on an incumbent mayor?

Or, will Fred Eisenberger be the first mayor in over 20 years to win a second term?

It seems that the only predictable thing about Hamilton politics is that it’s unpredictable!