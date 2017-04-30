Crime
April 30, 2017 8:14 pm
Updated: April 30, 2017 8:36 pm

Regina Police arrest man after weapons investigation

Regina police conduct weapons investigation at the 1600 Alexandra St.

Regina Police have a man in custody after conducting a weapons investigation Sunday afternoon.

The investigation began at around 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of Alexandra Street.

Police aren’t releasing any other information at this time, other than the fact that a man was taken into custody without incident.

