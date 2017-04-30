Man suffers burns in fire that destroyed home

A man is being treated in hospital after suffering burns to his hands and legs in a residential fire in Brossard Sunday afternoon.

According to Sylvain Deschamps, chief of operations with the Longueuil fire department, the blaze started in the garage of a bungalow on Maroc Street just before 3 p.m. ET.

The man who was injured was inside the garage at the time, doing some repair work.

Deschamps said the victim managed to escape the burning structure on his own volition.

“He was conscious when he was taken to hospital,” Deshcamps said. “We don’t fear for his life.”

The fire quickly spread from the garage to engulf the home.

Damage to the building is estimated at $200,000.

“It’s a total loss,” Deschamps said.