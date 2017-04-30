Tracy Lasorsa-Simon, wife of BC Lions’ Geroy Simon, passes away

The wife of BC Lion great Geroy Simon has passed away.

In a statement, VP of football operations, GM and head coach Wally Buono mourned the passing of Tracy Lasorsa-Simon.

“We are devastated at the news of Tracy’s passing and we ask that you keep the entire Simon family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” Buono said.

“Tracy has been part of the BC Lions family for more than a decade and her loss is heart-breaking for all of us.”

Simon, the CFL’s all-time leading receiver who played 12 of his 15 seasons with B.C., serves as the Lions’ director of Canadian scouting.

— With files from The Canadian Press