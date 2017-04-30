Canada
Calgary Humane Society gets ‘incredible amount’ of donations after parvovirus confirmation

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Bags of donated linens are seen at the Calgary Humane Society.

Facebook/Calgary Humane Society
The Calgary Humane Society is no longer asking for donations of blankets and sheets for their shelter, after receiving an “incredible amount” since putting out a call last week.

After two puppies tested positive for canine parvovirus (often called parvo) at the shelter last week, the society was forced to throw out all linens they had, rather than washing and reusing them.

READ MORE: Puppies with parvovirus came from rural breeding operation outside Calgary: Alberta SPCA

“People from all over Alberta have answered the call and we have received an incredible amount of bedding supplies for our animals,” spokesperson Sage Pulled McIntosh said in an email on Sunday.

“Thank you to everyone who donated and to those who offered their support during our closure.”

Bags of donated linens are seen at the Calgary Humane Society.

Calgary Humane Society
People sort donated linens at Calgary Humane Society.

Facebook/Calgary Humane Society
Bags of donated linens are seen at the Calgary Humane Society.

Facebook/Calgary Humane Society

The shelter was also closed to the public as all animals were quarantined and monitored for the deadly and highly contagious virus. The entire shelter also had to be scrubbed clean to eliminate any traces.

The two dogs that were confirmed to have the virus had to be euthanized. A third dog was getting treatment for the virus and is expected to survive.

READ MORE: What is canine parvovirus and how can it hurt my dog?

The shelter will be reopening on Monday.

WATCH: Veterinarian Dr. Julie Schell explains what canine parvovirus is and what the common symptoms are.

