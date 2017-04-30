Calgary Humane Society gets ‘incredible amount’ of donations after parvovirus confirmation

The Calgary Humane Society is no longer asking for donations of blankets and sheets for their shelter, after receiving an “incredible amount” since putting out a call last week.

After two puppies tested positive for canine parvovirus (often called parvo) at the shelter last week, the society was forced to throw out all linens they had, rather than washing and reusing them.

“People from all over Alberta have answered the call and we have received an incredible amount of bedding supplies for our animals,” spokesperson Sage Pulled McIntosh said in an email on Sunday.

“Thank you to everyone who donated and to those who offered their support during our closure.”

The shelter was also closed to the public as all animals were quarantined and monitored for the deadly and highly contagious virus. The entire shelter also had to be scrubbed clean to eliminate any traces.

The two dogs that were confirmed to have the virus had to be euthanized. A third dog was getting treatment for the virus and is expected to survive.

The shelter will be reopening on Monday.

