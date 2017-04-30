RCMP search for suspect after armed robbery at Airdrie CIBC

RCMP in Airdrie are looking for a male suspect they say is responsible for an armed robbery that happened Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say a lone man entered the CIBC on Main Street in Airdrie at about 12:35 p.m., pulled his hoodie over the bottom of his face and demanded cash from a teller. He was reportedly carrying a small calibre handgun which he pointed at the teller.

RCMP says the teller didn’t sustain physical injuries, and there were no other patrons in the bank at the time of the robbery.

Police say he fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. They don’t know whether he left on foot or in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a male, about 25-30 years old. Approximately 5’7 to 5’8 tall and weighing about 160-170 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a black jacket, red hoodie, black ball cap with a “Lexus” logo and beige pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers.