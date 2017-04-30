Penticton Vees off to a good start at Western Canada Cup

Chris Klack scored in overtime to give the Penticton Vees a 2-1 win over the Battlefords North Stars in their first game of the Western Canada Cup on Saturday.

The North Stars, who are champions of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, opened up the scoring at 18:57 into the second period.

The Vees quickly tied things up in the third period. Despite plenty of scoring opportunities for both teams the score did not change before the end of regulation.

The Vees outshot the North Stars 4-1 in overtime and Klack scored the game-winner, five-and-a-half minutes in off a rebound from team captain Nicholas Jones.

The Vees face the tournament-leading Brooks Bandits (Alberta Junior Hockey League) Sunday night.