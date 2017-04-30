Winnipeg police respond to reports of shots fired, 3 arrested

WINNIPEG — Three men have been arrested after shots were fired at a home on Government Avenue, according to police.

Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, Winnipeg police responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Government Avenue.

The investigation revealed that a “dispute” between two groups in a home on Bowman Avenue led to the shooting.

Police deployed to that area, including the tactical unit, and a number of people were taken into custody. Addan Hector Andino-Lopez, 21, and Jarrett Michael Stevens, 20, were arrested.

The major crimes unit continued the investigation and arrested Matthew Boyd Hudson, 19, and recovered two firearms Friday.

The three men arrested face a number of firearms related charges and remain in custody.