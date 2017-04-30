Weather
April 30, 2017 2:33 pm

Montreal could see record-breaking April rainfall

By Staff The Canadian Press

This April could be the wettest on record, as more rain is in the forecast for Montreal. Sunday, April 30, 2017.

Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images
April has brought its fair share of rain to the province and may prove to be one of the wettest on record.

So far, the Montreal region has seen a total of 147 millimetres of rain. The mark to beat is 159 millimetres, dating back 75 years to 1942.

With rain in the forecast Sunday, that record could very well be shattered.

Even if this April doesn’t go down in the history books, the 284 millimetres of rain so far this year over Montreal, is a record.

And while it may have seemed chilly throughout the month, temperatures were in keeping with seasonal values.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault, the first weeks of May are expected to be colder than normal, with more rain on the horizon.

So much for the old adage April showers bring May flowers.

