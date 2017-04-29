Cristian Techera goal lifts Whitecaps over Impact for first away win

Cristian Techera scored in the 80th minute as the Vancouver Whitecaps downed the Montreal Impact 2-1 for their first away victory of the season on Saturday afternoon.

Andrew Jacobson also scored for the Whitecaps (3-4-1) while midfielder Marco Donadel tallied for Montreal (1-3-4).

A crowd of 19,597 at Saputo Stadium saw the home side lose two strikers to injury during the match, with Matteo Mancosu leaving only four minutes in and his replacement Anthony Jackson-Hamel being stretchered off in the 73rd.

The Impact struck in the ninth minute after a series of passes just outside the Vancouver box, with Patrice Bernier finally playing the ball back to Donadel for a low shot from distance that

Jackson-Hamel dummied before it rolled inside the left post.

Vancouver responded by pouring on the pressure and forced a free kick when Kyle Fisher took down Jacobson to the left of the Montreal goal. Cristian Bolanos’ shot was played out to the edge of the area where Jacobson lobbed a perfect volley over the crowd in front and under the crossbar for his first of the season.

Montreal had sustained pressure for most of the second half, but the Whitecaps got the winner when Jacobson played a ball ahead for Techera, who made a deft move to elude the sliding Laurent Ciman and fire a low shot past Evan Bush.