Young girl assaulted near her Stony Plain home: RCMP

The RCMP issued a plea for help from the public Saturday evening as they try to find the person who pinched the buttocks of a young girl while walking past her in Stony Plain on Friday.

Police said they received a report about the assault at about 4 p.m. that day. They said the incident occurred while the eight-year-old girl was playing near her home.

According to police, several children of the same age were playing on a sidewalk in the area of 51 Street and 54 Avenue when an “unknown male” walked by a pinched the girls buttocks. They said the suspect did not say anything and kept walking south on 51 Street. He was last seen walking west on 54 Avenue.

While Mounties did not say how old the male is believed to be, he is described as white, about 5’10” with a slim build and has dark, chin-length, curly hair. He also has a short dark beard and was wearing a blue shirt and either black or blue pants.

Anyone with information and the suspect or the incident is asked to call the Stony Plain RCMP detachment at 780-968-7267 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.